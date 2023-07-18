The exclusion of faith-based organizations and nonprofits from the proposed ordinance raises questions.
Across the region, there is a strong push from various groups for anti-harassment ordinances that include mandatory one-way attorney’s fees provision. Under this provision, if a landlord is deemed to have overstepped any boundaries, they would be obligated to pay a minimum penalty of $2,000, while the judge would be compelled to make the landlord cover the tenant’s attorney fees. However, if the landlord prevails, they would not be able to recover legal fees unless they can prove the tenant’s actions were “frivolous,” which is incredibly challenging given the broad scope of what qualifies as “harassment” in this particular ordinance.
The lack of a well-defined definition and the subjective nature of unwanted conduct make it relatively easy for tenants and their attorneys to claim harassment. With the existing protections, laws and resources available to California renters, this anti-harassment ordinance seems to primarily serve the interests of legal aid nonprofit groups, potentially at the expense of housing providers. These proposed laws would benefit opportunistic attorneys rather than address the need for oversight in all relevant groups.
