Editor,
A possible solution to help out the local school districts that might be facing major cuts due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Golden handshakes for teachers over 55 with 30+ years service. Allow the teachers to retire with two years paid medical and full retirement
benefits. Hire new, enthusiastic, young teachers to work at a lower salary. Lets face it after 30+ years a lot of teachers are ready to retire, but have not yet hit the mandatory retirement age of 62.
Dennis Allen
Redwood Cit
