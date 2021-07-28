Editor,
To better understand the changes that need occur to improve our health care system, it helps to understand how we arrived at our current situation.
When you go out to eat, where you go, how often you go, and what you order is influenced by your economic situation. Now imagine what happens when a company, let’s call them Blue Plate, tells you for a monthly fee you can go out as often as you want and order anything. Do you think your dining habits would change? Doctor visits increased after Blue Cross arrived and doctors and hospitals found that insurance companies reimbursed whatever they charged so they could order better, more expensive equipment.
The problem was nobody was looking at the bills — not the patients, not the doctors or hospitals, and the insurance companies just paid the claims. This went on until the late 1980s when a seismic shift occurred when the insurance companies decided that the patients were theirs. For the doctors and hospitals to see the patients they would have to accept their rates. The medical community blinked and insurance companies began dictating hospital length of stays and what tests and medications could be ordered. Hospitals could no longer get reimbursed for their costs and many failed i.e. Seton.
Doctors were forced to join large companies to get reasonable reimbursement rates. So how do we move this fragmented system forward to provide quality health care for all Americans without bankrupting the country? More to come.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
