Editor,
I am writing in support of James Coleman for Assembly because he is a working class leader who understands that health care is a right, not a privilege. James Coleman has stood with health care workers during the pandemic—walking the picket line with essential workers on strike and advocating for investments in the health care workforce.
As a unit assistant at the Kaiser hospital in South San Francisco, I have seen firsthand the impact that COVID-19 has had on health care workers and patients. The short staffing crisis in the health care industry has led to lower quality care for patients while front-line caregivers are burnt out and overworked, and recent surveys show nearly 20% are considering leaving the profession.
I trust James Coleman to advocate for quality, accessible and affordable care for all Californians delivered by valued and respected caregivers. James Coleman is the only candidate in the race who does not accept contributions from corporate interests. We can count on James Coleman to take on big corporations and fight for health care for all.
Eden Garcia
South San Francisco
