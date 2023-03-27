Editor,
Unless you are constructing a new home, please — before you start to convert your existing home — whether all at once or incrementally, read what Tom McCune expresses in his guest column March 23, 2023, in the San Mateo Daily Journal “All-electric challenges.”
