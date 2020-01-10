Editor,
Caltrain threatens to place a permanent maintenance track in the middle of residential Hayward Park that would operate day and night with heavy equipment, trucks and construction noise. The California Environmental Quality Act study and community outreach was deficient. Even the city of San Mateo was caught off guard with the unplanned start of work.
After two heated public meetings, Caltrain agreed to consider the commercially-zoned track. However, Caltrain has never seriously vetted viable non-residential locations, they have only considered residential areas.
The city of San Mateo wrote a disapproving letter to the Joint Powers Board, and Caltrain and Public Works met with a few residents for collaboration. Two non-residential locations were identified and confirmed by Caltrain; however, Caltrain and Public Works have not produced calculated estimates and analyses.
Likewise, Caltrain is continuing to work at the proposed location while discussions are taking place; their words are disingenuous. A public meeting will be 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at San Mateo City Hall where Public Works will make recommendation to City Council. Then, City Council will vote on this.
Residents urge the city and Caltrain to locate this intrusive maintenance yard in a nonresidential area. There are two viable nearby locations. Find the funding. The quality of life of thousands of San Mateo families hangs in the balance. We need Hayward Park heroes to protect our neighborhoods. This track belongs in a commercial area.
Cheryl Dean
San Mateo
The writer is a member of the Hayward Park Neighborhood Association.
