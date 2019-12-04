Editor,
I saw in today’s news that U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter is changing his story from being the victim of a “political witch-hunt” (sound familiar?) to a guilty plea for campaign finance violations. Apparently, he is a rare Republican with enough backbone to admit that he lied.
It is unfortunate that President Donald Trump grew bone spurs rather than enough spine to do the same.
David Amaral
San Mateo
