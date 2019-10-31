Editor,
Mike Pompeo, our secretary of state, gave a speech posted front and center on the State Department’s official homepage entitled, “Being a Christian Leader.” (It has since been taken down, no doubt, due to objections raised by citizens). Since when do American government officials mix church and state?
Attorney General William Barr gave a speech decrying “public agencies, including public schools becoming secularized.” (The Washington Post, Oct. 14, 2019). It was reported he discussed a “campaign to destroy the traditional moral order,” with the alleged perpetrator being “militant secularists,” prohibiting government institutions from promoting religious faith (especially, as a devote Catholic, his faith).
What if Nixon’s Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany (a “Christian” country) posted on the State Department website, “Being a Jewish Leader”? What if Obama’s Secretary of the Treasure, Jack Lew, an Orthodox Jew, had money printed with the words, “A Jewish Leader of the U.S. Treasury”?
Two of President Trump’s most prominent Cabinet members wish to tear down, rather than “build the wall,” between church and state. Those who hold beliefs and faiths that differ from the powerful and privileged better watch out. Are we moving more and more toward “The Handmaid’s Tale?”
Michael Reiner
San Carlos
