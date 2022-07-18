Editor,
The recent anti-abortion letters to the editor penned by men contained zero empathy or compassion for the women. Only raw hate, disgust, misogyny, condescension, anger and revulsion. These guys clearly have issues with women. They hide behind their shields of false morality in “saving the unborn” to disguise their true agendas: the subjugation and control of women.
If they cared about the unborn, and believed government should regulate human reproduction, they’d be advocating for mandatory vasectomies for all males over the age of 14. Men can father hundreds of babies a year (well, lucky men); women can have one.
So why are women blamed for all unwanted pregnancies? Why are they creating laws only for women? Because of the toxic male patriarchs who control the narrative of the anti-abortion movement. Like the authors of those letters. Those men don’t hate abortion; they hate women. I just wish they had the guts to admit it.
Janet Periat
San Mateo
