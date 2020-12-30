Editor,
As we look forward to the new year, may we look back for a moment and thank the many good people who we have encountered over the past year who have inspired us with their faith, hope, courage, generosity, compassion, hard work, small daily kindnesses, and simple common courtesy. To you we say: May your light continue to shine, and may abundant blessings some your way. Happy New Year!
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
