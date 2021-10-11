Editor,
In reference to Michael Oberg’s Oct. 4 letter, “So proud of our President Biden.”
There were 16 years, two Democratic presidents, Obama and Clinton. They were not dummies. They knew that leaving Afghanistan was not going to be easy. The negatives far outweighed the positives.
It’s not only about the what, but the how. The collateral damage will last for decades and may never be overcome.
NATO and other allies were not given sufficient time to discuss, prepare and plan their options for leaving Afghanistan. They were just told what we were going to do and had to rush and expedite their own exit plans. That’s not what allies do.
Current allies, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, NATO with American troops and monetary support. What about the troops and money we are spending there? Why don’t we just pull the troops and our support out of those countries?
Billions of dollars of equipment/technology left to the enemy. Not just the Taliban. I believe that China and Russia have people in Afghanistan reverse engineering our weapons and systems. Setting the United States back decades.
Who will fill the void of the United States not being in Afghanistan? You guessed it, Russia and China.
In business and in the military, you need to have an exit plan. Just get out, is not a plan.
Take off the blinders.
The United States helped changed a culture and left the new culture hanging in midair.
The United States will eventually send money to Afghanistan.
William Affonso
San Mateo
