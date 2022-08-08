Editor,
Coyote Point is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, boaters, golfers and families enjoying a picnic in the park. This idyllic setting, however, constantly has its serenity interrupted by the sound of gunfire, emanating from the firing range located in the center of the park. Quite the contrast.
