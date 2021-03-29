Editor,
On March 16, eight people were killed, including six Asian Americans, at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. On March 22, 10 people were killed, including one police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder. These attacks were the sixth and seventh mass shootings in 2021 of four or more dead, not including the shooter. That’s a record Americans should be ashamed of. And we are only in the third month of 2021.
Unfortunately, gun violence has become as American as baseball, hot dogs and apple pie. I fear that after all the sound and fury is over, the cycle of killings, hand-wringing and mourning will continue ad infinitum.
Federal gun control legislation anyone?
Ralph E. Stone
San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.