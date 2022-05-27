Editor,
This is my reply to the letter in the May 26 Daily Journal, “Laying blame for shootings.”
Instead of laying blame on Congressional Democrats, the writer would do more good by writing today’s congressional Republicans to implore them to work with their Democrat colleagues on passage of a strong gun safety law in honor of the hundreds of victims of mass shootings. The resistance of Republicans to meaningful legislation on this shameful state of affairs has been unrelenting for years and must stop now.
Susan Brown
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.