All too often the term gun violence appears on the front page. It is interesting that we ascribe the term violence to an inanimate object. If a loaded gun is placed on a table and no one picks it up, it will never commit a violent act. So why do we do it?
Mark Simon, in an earlier column, gave us a good analogy when he reminded us of a time when there was a rash of teenage suicides by stepping in front of a train. There was an immediate outcry that something must be done about the trains when, in fact, the trains were not the problem. So why do we do it? Why do we blame these inanimate objects? We do it so we won’t have to look in a mirror and ask ourselves “could I have done more.” Were there signs I did not see, or saw, and chose to ignore? We do it to avoid having to deal with the more serious and harder to address underlying problems-mental health, poverty, wealth disparity, the rise of hate groups, inattentive parenting and a fractured educational system.
Are there gun laws that should be passed to make these violent acts less likely? Absolutely, but until we are willing to address the true underlying causes of gun violence, there will always be someone who will pick up the gun from the table to commit a violent act.
