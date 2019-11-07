Editor,
Last year, over 30,000 people died in our nation through gun violence. Shortly after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton this year, the president vowed to the American people that he would pursue gun reform legislation. This week, the president’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, along with his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, announced that gun reform legislation would not be pursued due to their concern that in doing so, may erode the support of their political base. Think about that when you go to the polls in 2020.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
