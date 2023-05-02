On Saturday, May 6, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, supported by police departments from South San Francisco, Colma, San Bruno and Daly City, and a local group, Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback, will be sponsoring a gun buyback at 1050 Mission Road in South San Francisco. The event hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This event is completely anonymous. Attendees are requested to transport their firearms unloaded and in the trunk of their vehicles. The payments are $100 for all handguns, rifles and shotguns, $200 for all assault-style weapons and ghost guns (as classified by state of California) and $50 for all non-functioning firearms.
The buyback provides a voluntary option to rid one’s home of firearms. Past participants have been grateful for a safe, organized event.
For more information call (650) 363-4800.
The letter writers are with Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback
