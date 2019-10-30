Editor,
Another week, another misinformation filled column from Grocott (“What Trump has gotten done as president so far” in the Oct. 22 edition of the Daily Journal).
Obama did have an economic recovery plan, and the growth rate it achieved in 2010 exceeds the growth rate achieved by Trump’s massive stimulus in 2018. Apparently, cutting taxes on corporations and increasing deficit spending on the military are not as effective as cutting taxes on the middle class and investing in infrastructure. But Grocott’s allies won the argument and kept the Obama stimulus smaller than the economy needed and stifled any follow up stimuli.
Growth rates under Trump are low despite massive stimulus. Moreover, wages were improving better under Obama than they are currently under Trump.
I hopped online to learn about improvements at the VA, and surprise. Turns out Grocott and Trump are claiming responsibility for policies begun under Obama.
I just don’t understand why Grocott is bragging about rolling back regulations. Why do we want another Love Canal? How do we benefit from propping up the dirty 19th century coal industry in the 21st century now that cheap, clean options are available? Do we really miss the Great Recession and need to lay the groundwork for the next banking fiasco?
Finally, Grocott mentions North Korea, who is still producing nuclear weapons. And he fails to mention Iran, who has restarted producing nuclear material.
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
