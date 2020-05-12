Editor,
In response to Matt Grocott’s column titles “Fear and a crisis” in Tuesday’s Daily Journal, I would like to fill in the blank that Grocott alluded to when he said: “by the one thing that seems to be on everyone’s mind at all times.” Mr. Grocott, that one thing is actually more than one thing, which are:
1). Why is Trump such a bumbling idiot when dealing with this national emergency?
2). Why did Trump ignore the intelligence reports about the coronavirus back in 2019?
3). Trump’s delay in responding to the information about the coronavirus resulted in the lack of sufficient numbers of personal protective equipment, vital test kits, and the research and development of a vaccine, which has resulted in more American deaths;
4). Trump’s chaotic, fragmented, ignorant verbal responses, suggestions, orders, like recommending the use a malaria drug or the injection of a disinfectant, are the reasons for the chaos, panic, confusion, frustration and hoarding;
5). Trump’s lack of leadership, management and organization skills will make this pandemic last longer than it has to; and
6). Trump’s lack of empathy, confidence, knowledge and remorse for the deaths of Americans, makes people not have any confidence in him or the federal government and that they feel they are on their own during this crisis.
I just wanted to help you finish your column. Lastly, I would suggest you read up on the U.S. Constitution before you say any more untrue and uneducated remarks in regarding the actions of Gov. Newsom during this pandemic.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
