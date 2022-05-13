Editor,
When reading a Grocott column, sooner or later will come a statement that is completely untrue or just plain ridiculous. The gem for May 10 being, “It’s (abortion) not something I favor, particularly not the way it has become popularized by Planned Parenthood as an acceptable form of birth control.”
Well shucks, I guess I missed all the ads showing happy ladies bopping on down to PP to get their uteruses turned inside out. The ladies I know who have had one say it was an awful experience, and only done as a last resort. Because they knew they could not support a child at that time. We have over 7 billion “Gifts from God” on the planet now. Many of them starving or being killed. Every problem on this planet is a result of overpopulation. Planned Parenthood doesn't “popularize” anything. Except being there to help people who need it.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.