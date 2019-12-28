Editor,
If climate activist Greta Thurnberg is so concerned about carbon emissions (I share her concern, by the way), perhaps she should visit and hold protest meetings in China.
According to Wikipedia, China in 2017 contributed 29.34% of the world’s carbon emissions, the United States 13.77%, India 6.6%, Brazil 1.33%, Germany 2.15% and France 0.9%. China’s carbon footprint dwarfs that of all other nations. If there is a climate change going on, guess who’s to blame? But of course even Greta knows that she would not be allowed into China. Or if she were admitted, she might be committed to a concentration camp within the first 10 minutes. So she prefers to travel around Europe giving stirring speeches. Sometimes youth is wasted on the young.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
