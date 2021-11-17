Editor,
I am a high school student and passionate environmentalist. Over the past few months in my government class and along with a group of my classmates, I have been working on a project to protect local parks. From contacting local officials, to writing public comments, to engaging in cleanups, we have done everything we can to protect the open spaces we love and have grown up with. Nonetheless, like many imminent crises, true change is possible with widespread knowledge and support.
San Mateo County needs its green spaces. As a teenager, I have never known a time when the climate crisis was not a pressing issue. The Bay Area is already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change: heat, drought, wildfires and the threat of rising sea levels. Parks are necessary to combat the crisis. They shelter much of the county’s biodiversity, give a home to endemic wildlife, and they crucially absorb carbon dioxide. They also allow people to connect, exercise, and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors.
Unfortunately, as the Bay Area tries to combat its affordable housing crisis, green spaces are at risk. We must remember development and environmental protection are not mutually exclusive, and we cannot solve one problem by creating another.
We cannot watch as our beloved parks disappear before our eyes. I urge San Mateo County to keep green spaces in mind while addressing its need for affordable housing, so that we can continue to enjoy our parks for years to come.
Bellamy Cramer
Menlo Park
