Editor,
In Tony Favero’s June 30 letter to the editor, “Case against the Green New Deal,” he ends by stating that spending billions of taxpayer money on green energy is beyond moronic. However, wind and solar power “bailed out” Texas amid record heat and energy demand both last summer and during this week. As a result of climate change it will only get worse in coming years, yet Mr. Favero assures us that coal-fired plants are the way to go. Speaking of “beyond moronic.”
(2) comments
Wind and solar did not bail out Texas. Frozen gas lines for gas generators failed due wind generation freezing up and too little sun for solar. Reduced amounts of energy from these sources caused gas lines feeding generators to freeze. Wind and solar would be a great idea if there was a feasible and affordable way to store electricity in batteries but there isn't. But this could be solved if solar and wind was used to generate hydrogen on sunny, windy days which could be stored for when there was no sun or wind.
Mr. Brenner - nice try. You could also have mentioned that fossil-fueled generation took care of 75% of the energy demand. There is no such thing as bailing out, it is not moronic but simply a question of generation mix on a given moment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.