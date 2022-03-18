Editor,

The recent spike in gas prices is not from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is from greed and profiteering by the Big Oil companies during the crisis and pandemic! According to research of government and nongovernment sites, in 2021, the United States received only 1% of its daily imports for crude oil and petroleum products from Russia. That means, that the United States receives the other 99% of its daily imports of crude oil and associated products from other countries, including sources in America, itself. So, why the high prices of gas now? Greed and profiteering.

The same story is true regarding the high rate of inflation in America. Yes, the pandemic, the supply chain problems and the labor shortage all affect the cost of doing business and the cost of goods sold, but, the biggest factor is greed and profiteering during the pandemic. Anyone who took economics or business management classes knows this. In fact, it is so easy to understand, anyone with common sense can figure it out.

President Biden and the U.S. government did not cause the high rate of inflation or the gas prices to go up, the private sector did. Inflation and gas prices are man made. The top 1% make a profit while the rest of us suffer.

Michael Oberg

San Mateo

