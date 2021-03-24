Editor,
Mark Simon’s article about his mom and dad was his best ever (“They never had to wear green” in the March 18 edition of the Daily Journal)! Thanks for sharing your parents with us. As an aside, I never had to wear green on St Paddy’s Day because it was in my blood!
John Patrick Kelly
San Mateo
