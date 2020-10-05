Editor,
I read in the Journal that our San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury wants the schools to instruct the students not to hate (“Grand jury report: Schools must stop hate” in the Sept. 25 edition). If the schools could start at the top, that is with the big politicos such as Schumer and Pelosi, or with the writers of letters to the editor of the Journal, perhaps a miracle could happen. The grand jury and control of social conduct is doomed from the beginning.
Lee Osborne
Belmont
