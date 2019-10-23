Editor,
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida, chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, recently called on Google to stop funding the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a climate change denial organization. Rep. Castor notes that Google’s support for the institute is “in stark contrast” to their clean energy commitments.
Google should heed Castor’s call and stop funding the Competitive Enterprise Institute. Google’s vaunted clean energy efforts pale in comparison to carbon pollution generally. Castor correctly writes, “we cannot solve the climate crisis one company at a time. We must pursue economywide change to cut greenhouse gas pollution.” Google can help enormously by ending its support for climate denial.
More positively, Google can endorse an economywide solution: HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. HR 763 would require fossil fuel corporations to pay an annually increasing fee for their carbon pollution, making clean energy more and more competitive. All of the revenue from the fee would be distributed on an equal basis to all U.S. residents with a social security number or tax ID. HR 763 would drastically reduce emissions, while protecting low and middle-income families from paying the price of carbon pollution.
HR 763 is co-sponsored by U.S. representatives Anna Eshoo, Jackie Speier, Barbara Lee, Mark DeSaulnier and 63 other members of Congress. It is supported by Citizens’ Climate Lobby, businesses, nonprofits, faith groups, local governments, climate scientists and economists too numerous to count. Google, get with it. Get on board!
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.