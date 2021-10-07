Editor,
More than a year ago, the city of San Mateo increased our parking fees and reduced parking spaces to create “parklets.”
They also installed new parking machines requiring vehicles license plates instead of the previous space numbers. Software problems and glitches created an unfriendly customer experience for downtown patrons and visitors. You could often see people in front of the machines with quizzical looks on their faces and obviously frustrated.
A few days ago, Public Works announced that the final stage of the new parking meters is now complete.
The app they have chosen is excellent, user friendly, intuitive and very easy to install on your device. I tried it this morning in the privacy of my car. It took two or three minutes to complete the transaction. Once you walk away, you can check how much time you have left and add more time if you wish.
Looking ahead toward the holiday season, it may save us from paying those outrageous $42 fees we have all paid, fees that have no relationship to the crime of over-parking for one minute.
Oscar Lopez-Guerra
San Mateo
