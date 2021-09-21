Editor,
I just read the article “Burlingame’s living heirloom” by Nick Mazzoni in the Sept. 17 edition of the Daily Journal. I must say I throughly enjoyed the piece. Each sentence followed nicely, and the content kept me interested. I am looking forward to reading many more. Keep up the great work.
Jace Garrish
San Mateo
