Editor,
I appreciate Jon Mays’ insightful column “Attention on San Francisco” on the problems and potential solutions in San Francisco.
As a fellow native and longtime resident, it saddens me greatly to see the city going south. As a resident of the Peninsula, now it worries me that those same problems will eventually migrate south.
I remember when the homeless were few in number and fairly well behaved. That didn’t last. The city showed tolerance and compassion at first, until things got out of hand.
The leadership focused on providing transitional housing, but soon changed the term to permanent, since nobody left. To date, they have provided over 30 thousand units, but the need keeps growing. Ironically, many have died from drug overdose because no one noticed.
I have long thought the homelessness was usually a symptom of deeper problems and that getting a person off the drugs (or on the right ones) and back on their feet, with job training and counseling, was the best solution. Instead, the city keeps doubling down on failed programs and handouts.
I hope the Peninsula’s leadership doesn’t make the same mistakes. Every life is precious and we should do our best to help those who need it, but misguided compassion and enabling are not the solution.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
