Editor,

In response to Larry Kistler’s question in the April 5 issue of the Daily Journal: People die of the flu every day. Yes, everything is God’s will! That being said, I did not cry “Fire!” In a crowded theater. I waited until cases and deaths went down and were trending downward. In the meantime I got two vaccination shots and then a third booster shot.

In 2020, my girlfriend who is a nurse in a hospital in the Philippines contracted COVID and it spread to her mother, father and brother all at the same time. They all were quarantined in hospital for several weeks, but thankfully they all recovered. It had convinced me that herd immunity is by far the greatest preventer of spread. Dr. Fauci even said exactly that in a televised interview in 2004.

James Constantino

Daly City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription