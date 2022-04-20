Editor,
In response to Larry Kistler’s question in the April 5 issue of the Daily Journal: People die of the flu every day. Yes, everything is God’s will! That being said, I did not cry “Fire!” In a crowded theater. I waited until cases and deaths went down and were trending downward. In the meantime I got two vaccination shots and then a third booster shot.
In 2020, my girlfriend who is a nurse in a hospital in the Philippines contracted COVID and it spread to her mother, father and brother all at the same time. They all were quarantined in hospital for several weeks, but thankfully they all recovered. It had convinced me that herd immunity is by far the greatest preventer of spread. Dr. Fauci even said exactly that in a televised interview in 2004.
James Constantino
Daly City
