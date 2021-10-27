Editor,
The Oct. 15 Daily Journal article “Belmont moves toward all-electric building requirements” covered the Reach Code effort, an all-electric fantasy, by the Belmont City Council.
The article quoted a consultant’s assertion that by going all-electric going forward, a typical residential utility bill would increase with only $7 per month. I decided to look into the corroboration of this seemingly low figure.
The information that was presented to the council referred to a California Energy Commission study, which appears to omit significant assumptions. For the record, we own a 3,000-square-foot home, we cook with electricity and use natural gas to heat our water and space. The provided consultant report assumed annual energy usage of 14,100 kilowatt-hour for a mixed fuel home, per PG&E similar to our energy usage. That report assumes that newer homes will have a low-cost solar system. Usage for an all-electric home would be 9,000 kWhs per year with the solar system providing an additional 5,600 kWhs. Based on current PG&E charges, by going all electric, one’s utility bill will actually increase by $120 per month, which includes the amortization cost of the solar system. Clearly a far cry from the $7 number presented to the council. The study also assumes heat pumps for heating, which is expensive to install and marginally effective.
Residential customers would need to be prepared for a significant increase in their utility bill if they believe that an all-electric home is saving the planet and must be willing to accept these economic and reliability consequences.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
