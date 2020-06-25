Editor,
On June 26, like many grads, students of the San Mateo County Trades Introduction Program, or TIP, will go to their computers to celebrate their completion of the apprentice readiness course. What makes their path different from their peers is that instead of a possible future in a white collar career, they have made the choice of pursuing the skilled trades.
The TIP program infuses into interested students what is needed from them to be successful in their journey and placement into construction trades apprenticeship programs. The program teaches relevant math, placement requirements, certifications in first aid and OSHA 10, safety awareness, blueprint basics, labor history, the interrelationship of craft skills and construction stakeholders and the code of conduct required in todays construction profession’s culture.
The robust multicraft core curriculum is in place because of the North American Building Trades Unions — NABTU, and the support of the Board of Supervisors, notably supervisors Dave Pine and David Canepa. Recognition to the TIP Steering committee and specifically program lead and IBEW 617 President and lead instructor Dan Pasini for his dedication providing a map for success. That success has created the best program in the nation for placement of students into the trades.
Congratulations future builders, now go build America!
Victor Torreano
Redwood City
The letter writer is the program instructor for the San Mateo County Trades Introduction Program.
