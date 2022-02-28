Editor,
I was delighted to read about the recent successes and renewed interest in the girls’ soccer program at San Mateo High School. I have many fond memories of playing on the 1995 team, coached by Greg Barber, that went to CCS.
The program was a great point of pride for the school, and it is wonderful to see that the Bearcat spirit lives on. Best of luck to all the players and coaches.
Jennifer Boutin Carroll
Burlingame
