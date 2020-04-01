Editor,
Habib Hoidj Sahraoui at Nick The Greek Souvlaki and Gyro House (try saying that 10 times fast) should be commended for his novel idea of supplying a role of toilet paper with each order from his restaurant (“Still open for business” in the March 28-29 edition of the Daily Journal). I recall reading about other establishments doing the same thing in other Daily Journal articles to attract badly needed business.
Um, did the DJ just inadvertently identify some of the people who had been hoarding the extremely hard to find toilet paper on store shelves. Just asking.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
