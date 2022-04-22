Editor,
Retiring Assemblymember Kevin Mullin voted to eliminate single-family zoning through Senate bills 9 and 10, thereby mandating that cities allow multiple housing units on every lot — without any affordability criteria for those units.
Do you oppose the state eliminating local control? Then please note that Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale, Assembly District 21 candidate, proclaims her support for Senate bills 9 and 10 as a reason to vote for her in the June 7 primary election.
Mayor Hale is the only candidate for AD 21 endorsed by YIMBY Action (Yes in My Back Yard), whose endorsements’ website credits Ms. Hale’s support for AB 9 as a reason for their support.
In fact, at the Peninsula for Everyone Candidate Debate for Assembly District 21 on Feb. 26, Giselle Hale stated “I’m the only candidate here who supported SB 9, 10, 35 and 50” (7 minutes 49 seconds into recorded Feb. 26 Zoom debate).
Also speaking at that debate were South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman, county community college district Trustee Maurice Goodman, and San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan.
In the April 18 Daily Journal, columnist Rudy Espinoza Murray summarized the San Mateo County Democrats’ endorsements for this June’s Primary.
Mr. Espinoza Murray, corresponding secretary for that organization, chose not to mention the vote of No Endorsement in the Assembly District 21 race — an interesting oversight by this key spokesperson for the County Democratic Party.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
