Editor,
With proven community leadership and city government experience, Gina Latimerlo is the most qualified candidate to represent District 1 on the Belmont City Council.
Gina is a community leader with 10 years of service as the president of the Homeview Neighborhood Association. In this position, Gina coordinated annual events and circulated quarterly newsletters with updates on important issues. When residents raised concerns over the local playground’s condition, Gina led a group that successfully lobbied City Council for a renovation. The city of Belmont even recognized Gina’s sustained commitment to our community by honoring her with the 2019 Community Service Award.
Gina is also a planning commissioner, where she brings her unique perspective as a 20-year resident, small business owner and parent. During my tenure on the commission, Gina contributed thoughtful points and addressed resident questions regarding proposed projects and zoning ordinance amendments. On the recent topics of commercial cannabis and the 2023-2031 Housing Element, Gina listened to community voices, lobbied for changes and worked to achieve a consensus among her fellow commissioners and city officials.
For the first time, the east side of Belmont will elect its own representative to the Belmont City Council. Gina’s community leadership skills and experience in city government will enable her to engage with other elected officials and advocate for District 1’s interests. Vote Gina Latimerlo for Belmont City Council, District 1.
Caroline E. Pyrz
Belmont
