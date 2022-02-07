Editor,
Thank you for posting the comment from Robert Miller (Belmont) regarding real affordable housing needs (“Affordable workforce housing discussion needed” in the Feb. 2 edition of the Daily Journal).
When will the words “affordable housing” be truly explored by the city councils, counties and the media? It seems that there is a lack of ability of all involved in doing simple math like comparing monthly income of minimum wage worker with monthly rent available in the communities.
Marie Carbonneau
San Mateo
