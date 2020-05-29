Editor,
The death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota police officers should have never happened and those who committed this act should be brought to justice.
The people that peacefully protested should be commended for backing up their community in its time of need. Communities are tired of this kind of problems. The people who looted and burned businesses in the area that George came from should be ashamed and brought to justice. It really takes away from what the protesters were there for. Racial incidents such as this no longer have a place in our communities but neither does rioting.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
