Editor,
What happened to George Floyd was wrong and everyone knows it and the majority of citizens agree that it should not have happened.
There are those few citizens that believe what they want for their own benefit and I truly believe getting them to change their minds is next to impossible. People that are raised to hate usually end up hating, how we change that is way above my pay grade.
I do believe one thing, though, putting this trial on TV is going to cause more problems than it solves. What is said during this trial and how it ends is going to bring more unwanted individual opinions and acts of violence from people who just don’t fit into the reality of humanity. This trial is being televised for one group and when it’s over that group and many more will understand it was a bad mistake.
There are many different and beneficial ways to change these problems, televising them is not one of them. The world understands the problem and the majority wants change, let's do it the right way.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.