Editor,
I never thought I’d agree with Matt Grocott, but his column about the COVID relief bill package (Dec. 29) was genius. I would carry this fantasy further. The families who received the $8.74 million could send a million dollars to friends or family in the countries noted in the package or to nonprofit agencies to spend in those countries, thereby bypassing the graft that surely takes place in those countries and placing it directly in the hands of the impoverished. It’s a win/win deal.
Janet Freeman
Millbrae
