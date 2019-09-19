Editor,
Toto, we’re not in Kansas any more. Yes that should be the cautionary tale for the folks looking to have a General Plan update for the city of San Mateo.
We all need to put our shoulders to the wheel and help provide more housing as well as lubricating the transit of the increased population coming our way. That means studying the entire town and not just “those areas” where we think all the new folks might reside.
In practical terms, I would think making the present large plot R-1 zones in our town into R-2 zones to make it easier to add accessory units and add-ons to the lovely sprawling homes now occupying those large lots heading up the hills from the town center to the outer reaches of the city. We can’t possibly consider that we’re doing a comprehensive job of looking at the next 20 years when we have a ‘Rip Van Winkle’ attitude of wake me in 2040 and we’ll see then. Of course we need higher denser structures near the transit zones but we also need to look at the whole town, folks.
Oh, and to think we can stay in the 21st century and still have bucolic gated crossings for Caltrain is pure fantasy. We need raised trestles across town and we have to live with that. There, now I can annoy just about everyone.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
