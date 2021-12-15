Editor,
Responses to San Mateo’s online housing survey are requested by next Monday, Dec. 20. Look for it on the city’s website. Here are two suggestions I sent to them.
Developers contend they can’t make a profit building affordable rentals. They need subsidies. Yet, the rent for subsidized units is too high.
I suggest using city-run nonprofit public housing. Issue long-term bonds. Use the proceeds to buy or build small site rental buildings across the entire city. Operate them at cost. Set the rents just high enough to: 1). Pay for management, maintenance, repairs, etc.; 2). Pay interest on the bonds; and 3). Repay the bonds at maturity. There would be no investor expecting a profit based on market value. Rents would not go up simply because the property value appreciated.
Vienna, Austria, has had this sort of housing for many years and it has worked quite well. Search the web for “Vienna public housing.”
Promoting cooperative housing is another option. Buildings are owned by the residents. Instead of just owning the air rights to a unit each occupant owns a portion of the building and the land. Again, there is no investor expecting rents to go up as the property value appreciates. Search the web for “cooperative housing.”
San Mateo is big enough for both public and private housing.
Jack Daane
San Mateo
