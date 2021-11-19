Editor,
Why has the San Bruno Park gazebo been torn down? This sweet, old fashioned, little structure always reminded me of small town San Bruno — Posy Parade San Bruno. The gazebo was the choice of many newly married couples for wedding day photos.
What was wrong with it? Does building a new recreation center and swimming pool mean everything else must go? I would like an answer.
Joan King
San Bruno
