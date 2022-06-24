Editor,
Recently, Assembly Speaker Rendon stated that oil companies “had their foot on the head and necks of consumers.” I agree that the oil companies are complicit in the price of gas. However, the Legislature shares some of the blame as well by not taking prompt action to suspend the gas tax and delay the next increase in the tax.
The proposal to issue $400 to every household, including those who own electric vehicles and pay no tax is nothing but a “feel good” idea. While I’m certain that there are many households that could use the additional money, the proposal is just a Band-Aid and does nothing to alleviate the price of gas and may only be good for a couple of fill-ups. And then what? I suggest that the Legislature immediately suspend the current gas tax for at least six months and postpone the next increase. These actions will provide much needed relief to all.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
The letter writer is the former mayor of South San Francisco.
