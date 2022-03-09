Editor,
Jon Mays’ column, “Of Bike Lanes and Gas Bans,” misunderstands the nature of the problem a “gas ban” would solve, as well as the solutions. Residential and commercial buildings are responsible for approximately 27% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions. In the city of San Mateo, that number is a whopping 42%, according to the city’s Climate Action Plan. These GHGs are released into the atmosphere by fossil fuel combustion in gas-powered water heaters, furnaces and other appliances, and by leakage from gas pipelines. What does this mean for us?
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a mere seven more years of GHG emissions at our current rate will make truly catastrophic consequences inevitable. We must enact effective solutions within this brief window of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Retrofitting buildings to run on electricity instead of gas is one powerful solution to reduce GHG emissions in the requisite timeframe.
The suggestion that it’s pointless to electrify to “target a few minutes of home cooking time” is uninformed. Gas furnaces and water heaters contribute a far higher percentage of GHGs than stoves and should be prioritized for electrification. Nevertheless, the negative health impacts of cooking with gas are reason alone to switch to induction stoves.
Claims about the cost of electrification are also misleading. Rebates are available to reduce the incremental cost of switching to electric appliances, programs exist to assist low-income households, and energy-efficient electric appliances cost less to use than their gas counterparts.
Michelle Hudson
San Mateo
