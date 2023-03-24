In its recent decision, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District overstepped its authority. Its board is made up of local politicians who do not seem to grasp basic energy economics. Note that there was virtually no opposition. That should be alarming as many of us are clearly not represented. This despite the BAAQMD’s assertion that public interest was considered. Their decision was based on a mathematical model that is about as murky as most studies of this type are and are designed to arrive at a foregone conclusion.
What surprises me is that there are other state agencies that do not appear to have provided any input. The California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates utilities; The California Energy Commission, which determines generation source viability; and the California Independent System Operator, which manages the transmission systems. Those three agencies would have to be consulted and would need to approve any of the infrastructure and utility compensation changes that the BAAQMD is attempting to mandate. Yet, the BAAQMD is forging ahead oblivious to the massive infrastructure and financial burden that Bay Area residents will have to stomach.
Another component that puzzles me why gas stoves and perhaps, inadvertently, gas fireplaces, are exempt. Don’t these devices emit NOx? Also missing are major contributors to NOx concentrations resulting from aircraft traffic at our three airports. Hundreds of flights take off and land daily emitting tons of NOx particulates.
Clearly, the governor needs to step in and tell this unelected, recalcitrant agency to back off.
