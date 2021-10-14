Editor,
On Monday, Oct. 18, the city of San Mateo will be having a public hearing regarding a (25%) monthly rate increase for residential refuse-recycling-compost collection by Recology.
Under normal circumstances, I understand cost going up, but I find the increase excessive going from a monthly cost of $15.59 to $19.59 for their smallest refuse container, from $25 to $29, for their next larger bin. Especially when as a single person I hardly produce one-fifth of the bin. The same with the recycling and compost.
As a majority of residents are 50+ are needed to quash increases due to Proposition 218, I know this is probably a moot point but I thought it was something city residents should be reminded or aware of should they have missed the city’s notice months ago.
As I said, I understand an increase, but 25%?
Don’t forget also the recycling centers are pretty much gone so they reap those benefits, which was supposed to offset increases but that apparently isn’t doing what it did, did it?
Bob Solar
San Mateo
