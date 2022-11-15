Tuesday we experienced an age old tradition that contributes to making our democracy what it is today. Am I referring to exercising our right to vote? Nope, not that. My reference is to the influence of money on politics as it even contaminates local elections.
South San Francisco had three measures on the ballot with something in common, they were not fully funded and ran deficits ranging from the absurd to the insane. While we had three measures, only one was unique. That would be Measure DD’s provision for free child care for families living or working in SSF and that would be funded by taxes on businesses.
Opposition to this measure had “deep pockets” and provided eight polished, well produced, heavy stock paper mailers and even “pop-ups” on our computers. The funding behind this costly opposition? The life sciences and biotech industries that would foot the child care bill, primarily Genentech.
So we know the money behind the opposition materials but you know whose smiling or stoically expressive faces were in the mailers? That would be three senior members of the SSF City Council who sought to protect large businesses from perceived unfair taxation. Curiously, two of the three revealed they have biotech holdings in excess of $1,000,000. Sweet!
I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate the parties who successfully defeated Measure DD and to thank them for revealing the money behind their efforts while, at the same time, revealing the money behind our councilmembers.
