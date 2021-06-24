Editor,
The solution to the beached sailboat in Foster City that made front page news this week is to:
A. Dig a hole on public property.
B. Plant the boat in the hole.
C. Build a few steps leading up to it.
D. Erect a sign stating: “Play at your own risk.”
Then allow our young people to take to the high seas. Who doesn’t love a land-locked boat? The coast is littered with them as landmarks. To my mind it would have taken less work to perform the task above than to write that article. And give the owner a tax credit for the donation. Make America fun again! It was fun when I was a kid.
C.P. Bruno
Burlingame
